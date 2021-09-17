Moto E20, with HD+ display and dual rear cameras, launched

Sep 17, 2021

Moto E20 goes official in Europe

Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched its affordable E-series smartphone, the Moto E20, in Europe. The handset carries a starting price-tag of €99.99 (around Rs. 8,650) and is offered in two color options. As for the key highlights, the device comes with an HD+ display, dual rear cameras, a UNISOC T606 chipset, and Android 11 (Go edition) support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a dedicated Google Assistant button

The Moto E20 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel, an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Graphite Gray and Coastal Blue color options.

Information

It sports a 13MP main camera

The Moto E20 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, there is a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

The device houses a 4,000mAh battery

The Moto E20 is powered by an octa-core UNISOC T606 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto E20: Pricing and availability

The Moto E20 is priced at €99.99 (around Rs. 8,650) for the solo 2GB/32GB model. The handset will initially be up for grabs in select European countries. Details regarding its availability in India are yet to be revealed.