Sony Xperia 10 III Lite goes official in Japan

Last updated on Aug 22, 2021

Sony Xperia 10 III Lite launched with eSIM feature

Sony has announced the Lite variant of its Xperia 10 III smartphone in the Japanese market. It has been priced at JPY 46,800 (roughly Rs. 31,700) and borrows most specifications from the standard model, except for lesser storage space and the eSIM functionality. The Xperia 10 III Lite comes with a Snapdragon 690 chipset, a 6.0-inch display, and triple rear cameras. Here's more.

Design and display

It sports a Full-HD+ OLED screen

The Sony Xperia 10 III Lite features an IP68-rated built with prominent top and bottom bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.0-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) OLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and HDR support. It is offered in Black, White, Pink, and Blue color variants.

Information

There is an 8MP selfie shooter

The Sony Xperia 10 III Lite has a triple rear camera module, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. For selfies, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone gets a 4,500mAh battery

The Sony Xperia 10 III Lite draws power from a Snapdragon 690 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. Further, it offers the eSIM technology and also supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Sony Xperia 10 III Lite: Pricing and availability

The Sony Xperia 10 III Lite carries a price tag of JPY 46,800 (roughly Rs. 31,700) in Japan. It will go on sale starting August 27. However, its India availability is under the wraps as of now.