Micromax IN 2b's prices hiked in India by Rs. 500

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 21, 2021, 11:36 pm

Micromax has increased the prices of its entry-level smartphone, the IN 2b, which was launched in India just last month. Following the price-hike, the handset has become costlier by Rs. 500 and the new prices are reflecting on Flipkart and the tech brand's website, too. Its feature highlights include a 6.52-inch display, dual rear cameras, and a UNISOC T610 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It sports an HD+ LCD screen

Micromax IN 2b weighs 190 grams

The Micromax IN 2b features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it packs a rectangular dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Blue, Black, and Green color options.

Information

The phone gets a 13MP main camera

The Micromax IN 2b has a dual rear camera module, comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary shooter and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

It supports 10W fast-charging

The Micromax IN 2b is backed by a UNISOC T610 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11 and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Micromax IN 2b: Pricing and availability

After the latest price revision, the Micromax IN 2b now starts at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB/64GB model while the 6GB/64GB variant costs Rs. 9,499. It is up for grabs via Flipkart and the company's official website.