Micromax IN 2B spotted on Geekbench with UNISOC T610 chipset

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 11:36 am

Micromax IN 2B's key specifications revealed via Geekbench listing

Micromax is gearing up to launch a new IN-series smartphone, called the IN 2B, in India soon. In the latest development, the handset has appeared on the Geekbench platform, revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, the device will come with a UNISOC T610 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here are more details.

What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform. It evaluates the chipset's multi-core and single-core performances by performing a range of instructions and generates an aggregate result. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench. The Micromax IN 2B has achieved a single-core score of 350 and a multi-core score of 1,204.

The phone may offer an HD+ LCD display

Details regarding the Micromax IN 2B's design are still under the wraps. However, it is likely to feature a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, there may be a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.65-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen.

An 8MP selfie camera is expected

The Micromax IN 2B is rumored to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary shooter. For selfies and video calling, an 8MP front-facing snapper is expected.

Under the hood, it may house a 5,100mAh battery

The Micromax IN 2B will be powered by a UNISOC T610 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and may pack a 5,100mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Micromax IN 2B: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Micromax IN 2B will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the rumored specifications, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 8,000 in India.