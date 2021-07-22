Micromax IN 2B may debut in India on July 30

Micromax is expected to launch IN 2B smartphone on July 30

Micromax has started teasing a new IN-series smartphone on the social media and the launch event for the unannounced handset has been scheduled for July 30. As per the reports, the brand will be introducing the IN 2B model on the mentioned date. Micromax IN 2B will likely come with a UNISOC T610 chipset, a 6.65-inch screen, and triple rear cameras.

Design and display

It will sport an HD+ LCD display

The Micromax IN 2B will feature a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it should pack a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. The device is reported to bear a 6.65-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a pixel density of 253ppi.

Information

A 13MP main camera is expected

The Micromax IN 2B will have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary camera. On the front, there will be an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will house a 5,100mAh battery

The Micromax IN 2B will draw power from a UNISOC T610 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and is rumored to be equipped with a 5,100mAh battery. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Micromax IN 2B: Pricing

The pricing information of the Micromax IN 2B will be announced at the time of its launch, which will happen on July 30. However, considering its leaked specifications, it will be priced at around Rs. 8,000.