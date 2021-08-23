Vivo launches Y33s smartphone in India at Rs. 18,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 23, 2021, 01:37 pm

Vivo Y33s is available in two color options

Vivo has launched its latest Y-series budget-range smartphone, the Y33s, in India. The handset carries a price-tag of Rs. 17,990 and is up for grabs via Vivo India's official website. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone provides a built-in blue light filter

The Vivo Y33s features an 8.0mm thin body, a waterdrop notch design, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD screen with a 90.6% screen-to-body ratio and a built-in blue light filter. It is offered in Midday Dream and Mirror Black color options.

Information

It sports a 50MP main camera

The Vivo Y33s is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11

The Vivo Y33s draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM (plus 4GB of extended RAM) and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo Y33s: Pricing and availability

In India, the Vivo Y33s is priced at Rs. 17,990 for its solo 8GB/128GB model. The handset is available for purchase via Vivo's online store as well as Amazon India.