Vivo Y73 officially teased in India; launch imminent

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 05, 2021, 06:04 pm

Vivo Y73 smartphone coming soon in India

Vivo India's Director of Brand Strategy, Nipun Marya has officially teased the arrival of a new Y-series smartphone, called the Y73. The teaser image reveals the handset's rear design, which resembles the recently-launched Vivo V21e model. According to the previous leaks, the Vivo Y73 will feature an AMOLED display, a Helio G95 chipset, and an 'Extended RAM' feature. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will offer a Full-HD+ display

The Vivo Y73 will have a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 support, and a 408ppi pixel density.

Information

It will pack a 64MP main camera

The Vivo Y73 will sport a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, a 16MP (f/2.0) snapper will be available.

Internals

It will boot Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11

The Vivo Y73 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and house a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone should offer support for Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo Y73: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y73 model is rumored to cost around Rs. 21,000 for its 8GB/128GB model. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of launch, which is likely to happen in India soon.