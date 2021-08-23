All you need to know about WhatsApp's upcoming iPad app

WhatsApp could enable true multi-device support on iPad with its upcoming app

Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp is spreading its wings and making the app accessible on Android and iOS-based tablets that don't have the WhatsApp app yet. The rollout hasn't been confirmed by WhatsApp and is still in early stages but is touted to be a precursor to WhatsApp's highly-anticipated multi-device support feature that could debut later this year. Here are more details.

WhatsApp spotted developing a native app for iPad

Reputed WhatsApp beta feature tracking website WABetaInfo first reported that an official WhatsApp iPad app was spotted in development in April 2019. Now, the website tweeted that WhatsApp for iPad is indeed a native app for the iPad, and not just a web app. The new app will let an iPad operate as an independent "linked device" once multi-device support is available globally.

• Is WhatsApp for iPad a web app? No, it's a native app!

• Will WhatsApp for iPad work independently? Yes.

• Is WhatsApp for iPad already available? No.

• WhatsApp beta for iPad? If you have WhatsApp beta for iOS, you will automatically have the iPad version in the future. https://t.co/aQYBBtW7Sb — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 21, 2021

Multi-device support allows linked devices to connect to WhatsApp directly

For the uninitiated, WhatsApp's present implementation mandates that linked devices relay data to the user's primary device (usually a smartphone) that's running WhatsApp. This device is responsible for talking to the WhatsApp's servers. With multi-device support, each linked device will have an encrypted connection directly to WhatsApp's servers. Additionally, the user won't need to ensure a constant internet connection on the primary device.

WhatsApp iOS beta members will get access to iPad app

WhatsApp for iPad isn't available yet. However, if you are enrolled in the messaging service's beta program on iOS, you will automatically have access to the iPad version "in the future," according to WABetaInfo. In July, WhatsApp told TechRadar that initial multi-device support on iOS needed an iPhone to be connected to the internet for the app to be usable on an iPad.

WhatsApp hasn't officially confirmed release timeline for the app integration

With multi-device 2.0, WhatsApp hopes to fix this for Apple users and enable real multi-device support where each device communicates with centralized servers directly. A similar implementation for yet-unsupported Android tabs is also speculated to be in the pipeline. As always, there is no official confirmation from WhatsApp about if and when this app integration is likely to debut.