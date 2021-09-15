Apple introduces updated iPad and iPad mini models
Apple has announced the 9th-generation of its iPad and a brand-new iPad mini model alongside the latest iPhones. The tablets come in Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi+Cellular options and carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 30,900 and Rs. 46,900, respectively. The entry-level iPad supports Smart Keyboard and first-generation Apple Pencil while the iPad mini supports second-generation Apple Pencil and Smart Folio case. Here's our roundup.
They boast a QHD+ panel
The refreshed iPad offers thick bezels on the top and bottom with a Touch ID Home button. The iPad mini, on the other hand, comes with an all-new design with proportionate bezels and a Touch ID fingerprint reader embedded in the power button. They sport a 10.2-inch QHD+ (1620x2160 pixels) IPS display and an 8.3-inch QHD+ (1488x2266 pixels) Liquid Retina screen, respectively.
The duo packs a 12MP ultra-wide selfie shooter
The 9th-generation iPad has an 8MP rear camera while the iPad mini gets a 12MP sensor on the rear with a Quad-LED True Tone flash. For selfies, the tablets are equipped with a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 122-degree field-of-view.
They run on iPadOS 15
The updated iPad draws power from an A13 Bionic chipset, paired with a 19.3Wh battery. The iPad mini is backed by an A15 Bionic processor, combined with a 32.4Wh battery. The duo comes bundled with a 20W Type-C power adapter, runs on iPadOS 15, and supports connectivity features such as dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth.
How much do they cost?
The iPad's Wi-Fi-only model costs Rs. 30,900, while the Wi-Fi+Cellular variant is priced at Rs. 42,900. The iPad mini carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 46,900 and Rs. 60,900 for the Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi+Cellular versions, respectively. They are currently available for ordering via Apple website.