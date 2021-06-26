iPhone 14 line-up to get the cheapest 6.7-inch iPhone ever

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 26, 2021, 12:07 pm

iPhone 14 series to debut in H2 2022

Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 14 series in the second half of 2022. As per a new investor note shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the line-up will include the vanilla iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Max, and Pro Max models. Of these, there will be two 6.1-inch and two 6.7-inch smartphones, and the Max variant will be the lowest-priced 6.7-inch iPhone ever.

Design and display

The handsets could sport an in-screen Touch ID

The iPhone 14 and 14 Max should feature a notched display design while the Pro and Pro Max variants are expected to get a punch-hole cut-out. The vanilla iPhone 14 shall get a dual camera unit on the rear. The devices will come with a dust and water resistant body, a 6.1/6.7-inch display, and an integrated Touch ID for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information

The high-end models should house a 48MP ultra-wide sensor

The iPhone 14 is likely to offer a dual rear camera module, including a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it shall have a 13MP selfie shooter. Meanwhile, the higher-spec variants are tipped to sport a 48MP ultra-wide snapper.

Internals

They shall be backed by an A16 Bionic chipset

The flagship iPhone 14 range is rumored to be powered by an A16 Bionic processor, coupled with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, they should run on iOS 14 and offer support for various connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a proprietary Lightning port. iPhone 14 shall house a 3,815mAh battery with fast-charging support.

Information

iPhone 14 series: Pricing and availability

At present, the official pricing and availability details of the iPhone 14 line-up are unknown. However, it is tipped to be launched later in 2022 and the Max variant is rumored to cost $900 (roughly Rs. 66,800).