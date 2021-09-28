Redmi 9A Sport and 9i Sport go official in India

Xiaomi has introduced two new budget smartphones, the Redmi 9A Sport and 9i Sport, in India. They come with similar specifications as the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9i but offer new color options. The handsets carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 6,999 and are up for grabs via Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi's website. They come with a 6.53-inch display and a Helio G25 chipset.

The Redmi 9A Sport and 9i Sport feature a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bezel on the bottom. On the rear, they have a pill-shaped camera unit. The devices sport a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 400-nits of brightness. They are available in Carbon Black, Coral Green, and Metallic Blue color variants.

The Redmi 9A Sport and 9i Sport offer a single 13MP (f/2.2) camera on the rear. On the front, the duo gets a 5MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi 9A Sport and 9i Sport draw power from a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, they run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. The handsets also offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Redmi 9A Sport and 9i Sport: Pricing and availability

Redmi 9A Sport costs Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB/32GB variant and Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB/32GB model.The Redmi 9i Sport is priced at Rs. 8,799 and Rs. 9,299 for the 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB versions, respectively. They are available via both online and offline platforms.