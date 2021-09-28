Prior to launch, Nokia T20 tablet appears in official teaser

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 28, 2021, 03:10 pm

Nokia T20 tablet officially teased

HMD Global is gearing up to host a product launch event on October 6, wherein it is expected to launch a new Nokia T20 tablet along with a few phones. The company has teased the upcoming tablet, revealing its slim body. It will be offered in both Wi-Fi-only as well as 4G variants. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the official teaser

Everything you’d expect from a Nokia phone in a tablet.

Coming 6.10.21 pic.twitter.com/uTssAURMMQ — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) September 27, 2021

Design and display

The tablet might have a Full-HD LCD display

Going by the teaser image, the Nokia T20 will feature a slim body with a conventional rectangular screen and rounded corners. The tablet is said to bear a 10.36-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) resolution and a pixel density of 213ppi. It might also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information

A 13MP main camera is expected

The Nokia T20 might be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, an 8MP snapper is rumored for video calling.

Internals

It will run on Android 11 operating system

The Nokia T20 is likely to be powered by a UNISOC chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it should run on Android 11 OS and might pack a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Nokia T20: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Nokia T20 will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on October 6. However, considering the rumored specifications, it may cost around Rs. 17,000 in India.