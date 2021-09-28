Apple Maps 3D view finally rolls out on iOS 15

When iOS 15 was first unveiled at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this year, Apple Maps was touted to get its biggest-ever update in the form of 3D view for major metropolitan cities around the world. The feature has finally started rolling out to users with the 3D city views of London, San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles. Here are more details.

Applicability

Apple plans to expand feature to Canada next year

Last week, Apple rolled out 3D city views for the three aforementioned American cities. Yesterday, London was added to the list. By the end of this year, the 3D view is expected to be available for Washington DC, San Diego, and Philadelphia. Apple plans to bring the feature to Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver in Canada next year.

What’s 3D view?

New 3D view will show elevation details, road labels too

The 3D view steps up the conventional two-dimensional Maps and shows three-dimensional structures of neighborhoods, marinas, commercial districts, and landmarks with remarkable attention to detail. Apple claims it spent years building the new Maps from the ground up. In 3D view, users will be able to see elevation details, new road labels, and custom-designed landmarks like LA's Dodger Stadium and NYC's Statue of Liberty.

Night mode

Maps alert public transport users when it's time to disembark

Interesting quirks of the new 3D view include a night mode with a moonlit glow that automatically activates at dusk. Besides the 3D view feature, Apple has also upgraded Maps to soon offer improved navigation through CarPlay. The app will also alert public transport users when it is time to disembark from a bus or subway.

Directions

Apple Maps can provide AR walking directions on iOS 15

Additionally, Apple Maps would provide step-by-step walking directions using augmented reality (AR) after recognizing your surroundings to determine your position and which way you are facing. Navigation will also recommend the best lane to be in if you plan on taking an approaching exit. Lastly, Apple Maps now features Curated Guides that list things to do and places to see in various cities.