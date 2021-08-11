Apple explains Child Safety policy amid growing concerns

Aug 11, 2021

Apple makes an attempt to explain itself and the new Child Safety policy implementation

After the implementation methodology of Apple's upcoming Child Safety policy drew flak from eminent personalities, the iPhone maker has attempted to dispel the growing alarm. The company posted an elaborate list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) hoping readers are convinced that the policy isn't an invasion of privacy. Apple plans to implement the policy across its products this fall. Here's more.

Refresher

Apple's new policy combs iCloud, devices for CSAM content

For the uninitiated, Apple announced a new Child Safety policy that would comb through every Apple user's iCloud account and associated devices in search of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). WhatsApp boss Will Cathcart, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, and whistleblower Edward Snowden are among those who have highlighted that the system is invasive and could be manipulated to scan for other content as well.

Hash matching

Answering reporters, Apple says policy will expand to third-party apps

Apple's system works by alerting authorities and parents of children using Apple devices if hashes for recognized CSAM match the hashes for files being shared via iMessage or stored on iCloud. Apple has held a question and answer session with reporters about the policy. The company explained its plans to expand the policy to third-party apps too. However, Cathcart tweeted that WhatsApp won't comply.

Good intentions?

Apple could begin scanning iCloud videos as well

While WhatsApp's statements can be chalked up to disagreements between Facebook and Apple over the App tracking Transparency policy from earlier this year, the new policy is well-intentioned but has many loopholes. To date, Apple didn't scan videos uploaded to iCloud but the company reportedly plans to expand the system in "unspecified ways".

Details

Won't bow down to government pressure, says Apple

In an attempt to address concerns that Apple's CSAM scans could be manipulated by government and private entities to scout for other types of content, Apple said, "We have faced demands to build and deploy government-mandated changes that degrade the privacy of users before, and have steadfastly refused those demands." "We will continue to refuse them in the future," it added.