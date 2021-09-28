POCO C31 will debut on September 30; features revealed

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 28, 2021, 01:28 pm

POCO C31 will be powered by a Helio G35 chipset

POCO is all prepared to launch the C31 smartphone in India on September 30. In the run-up to the launch event, the company has created a microsite for the handset, revealing its design and key features. The POCO C31 will come with a waterdrop notch, face unlock feature, and a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

There will be an HD+ LCD screen

The POCO C31 will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will likely get a single camera. The device may bear a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 269ppi. It will also sport a fingerprint sensor, possibly on the rear side.

Information

The phone might have a 5MP front camera

The POCO C31 is expected to be equipped with a single 13MP (f/1.8) camera on the rear. On the front, it could have a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals

It will house a 5,000mAh battery

The POCO C31 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

How much will it cost?

The official pricing and availability details of POCO C31 will be announced at the time of its launch on September 30 at 12pm. However, considering the rumored specifications, it could be priced at around Rs. 8,000.