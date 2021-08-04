Apple Store website gets refreshing new mobile-friendly redesign: Details here

Apple gives its Store website a complete visual redesign ahead of upcoming product launches

On Tuesday, the Apple Store website was mysteriously down for approximately one hour. However, like the proverbial phoenix emerging from its ashes, the website resurfaced with a complete visual redesign and a dedicated tab on Apple's top-level navigation. The new website uses a card-style design and features-dedicated Store pages for products with additional resources including shopping guides, accessories, and support. Here's more.

Apple's new Store website features dedicated links to various Apple products accompanied by images. Clicking on these links takes you to a dedicated product page. On the homepage, there are sections for what's new, Apple's customer service, and a section dedicated to advertising the Apple ecosystem. The Apple Store finder also gets an easily accessible button on the homepage itself.

Apple's new horizontal card scrolling isn't as fluid on desktops

The new Apple Store design liberally uses cards, design language is seemingly derived from the Apple Store app for iOS. The Verge reported that the new website appears to be designed for mobile users, with smooth horizontal scrolling between cards. However, the horizontal scrolling experience doesn't translate into user-friendliness on desktops. The website displays arrows that must be clicked to scroll the cards horizontally.

Apple's website redesign comes ahead of product launches in September

After going through the website, we can confirm that Apple hasn't added any new products, yet. The visual redesign appears to be a purely cosmetic refresh that Apple has implemented ahead of the high-traffic season that should follow the launch of the iPhone 13, new AirPods, and new MacBook Pros. Anticipation for these upcoming products has been growing in recent months.

iPhone 13 is rumored to sport many new features

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 in September this year alongside the public roll-out of the iOS 15 operating system for older iPhones. The new iPhone 13 devices are expected to sport features including 25W fast-charging, Wi-Fi 6, reverse wireless charging, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a magnetic charging connector that replaces the lightning port, an LTPO display, and a smaller notch.