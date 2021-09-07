Vivo Y21s, with a 50MP triple camera system, goes official

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 07, 2021, 01:19 pm

Vivo Y21s offers 1GB of virtual RAM

Vivo has launched its latest Y-series smartphone, the Vivo Y21s, in Indonesia. Priced at IDR 2,799,000 (roughly Rs. 14,400), the handset is currently available for pre-orders in two color variants. As for the key highlights, the Vivo Y21s comes with an HD+ display, a 50MP triple rear camera module, a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a 6.51-inch LCD panel

The Vivo Y21s features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, an 89% screen-to-body ratio, and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Midnight Blue and Pearl White color options.

Information

It sports an 8MP selfie camera

The Vivo Y21s is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11

The Vivo Y21s draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM (plus 1GB of extended RAM) and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo Y21s: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y21s carries a price-tag of IDR 2,799,000 (around Rs. 14,400) for its solo 4GB/128GB model. The handset is available for pre-sale in Indonesia via e-commerce site Shopee Mall. It is speculated to arrive in other markets, including India, in the coming weeks.