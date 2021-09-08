Realme GT Master Edition 6GB/128GB variant's sale today at 12pm

The entry-level 6GB/128GB variant of Realme GT Master Edition will go on sale today

Realme had launched its GT Master Edition in India last month alongside the GT 5G smartphone. Now, the entry-level 6GB/128GB model of the former is all set to go on sale today starting 12pm via Flipkart, the company's website, as well as popular retail stores. For the unversed, the 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants of the handset are already up for grabs. Here's our roundup.

The Realme GT Master Edition features a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a rectangular camera unit. The device sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is available in three color options, including a Voyager Gray model with a suitcase-inspired design.

The Realme GT Master Edition is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.45) selfie snapper.

The Realme GT Master Edition draws power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Realme GT Master Edition: Pricing and availability

The Realme GT Master Edition costs Rs. 25,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. The 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB versions are priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively. Buyers can avail Rs. 2,000 off with SBI cards, HDFC Bank cards and ICICI Bank cards.