Does the iOS version 15.0.1 warrant an upgrade?

Contrary to Apple's expectations, iOS 15 was a user experience disaster in the weeks following its launch. The smartphone giant has now attempted to make amends by releasing the iOS version 15.0.1 update. Unfortunately, though, the company's attempt to redeem itself fell flat on its face. The list of fixes is short and the OS remains a steaming mess. Here's more information.

iOS 15.0.1 available for iPhone 6s, newer devices

Apple released the iOS 15.0.1 stable channel update with support for the six-year-old iPhone 6s and newer devices that used to run iOS 14 and iOS 15. You should be notified when the upgrade is available. Alternatively, you could check for updates manually by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. However, iOS 15 beta program participants cannot install this update.

Apple's official release notes claim three bugs have been fixed

Apple's release notes for iOS 15.0.1 state that the following issues have been fixed: Unlock with Apple Watch bug on the iPhone 13; Settings app incorrectly displaying storage full; Audio meditations unexpectedly starting a workout on Apple Watch. Apple claims the update does not contain security fixes but one researcher discovered that a zero-day lock screen vulnerability had been patched, without crediting the researcher.

Apple claims security patches aren't included but researchers discovered otherwise

Speaking of security fixes, it isn't uncharacteristic of Apple to patch bugs without giving credit to researchers who discovered them. Distraught security researchers have recently kicked up a storm about Apple's bug bounty program claiming it doesn't reward or credit researchers as it should. Another researcher uploaded four zero-day vulnerabilities to the public domain in frustration. With this update, Apple hasn't patched these either.

Some claim the iOS update introduces bugs they didn't have

Hey @Apple @AppleSupport since updating my iPhone Pro 11 to iOS 15.0.1 my storage is showing as zero? Any advice? pic.twitter.com/kcwSpZREg0 — KIᗴᖇᗩᑎ ᗴᘜᗩᑎ (@kieranegan) October 2, 2021

This Twitter user claims iOS 15 is 'a buggy disaster'

@AppleSupport what a buggy disaster iOS 15 has been. Tonight’s iOS 15.0.1 still hasn’t fixed the incorrect storage space reporting. My iPhone and iPad reporting way more spare storage than there really is. Awful misleading bug!!! It was even brought up in the betas. Disgraceful — Wayne Hayes (@hayes_wayne) October 1, 2021

The widespread Apple CarPlay problems appears to be unresolved

Hi @AppleSupport having trouble with Apple Car Play crashing every time any audio is attempted to be played. Using iOS 15.0.1 and iPhone 13 Pro Max — Lisa Dumicich (@ldumicich) October 2, 2021

If you're on iOS 14, give this update a pass

Forbes contributor Gordon Kelly rightly observed that the iOS 15.0.1 update feels rushed and half-cooked. We agree with his verdict that anyone still on iOS 14 should probably hold off for a while longer but if you are plagued by any of the bugs this update claims to fix, it might be worth a shot.