Everything we expect Apple to unveil at the September event

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Aug 28, 2021, 10:51 am

Apple has already unveiled iOS 15 and macOS Monterey that is set to debut on brand new hardware. The devices usually break cover in September. Apple hasn't yet announced a date for its September event but alongside the new iPhones and a new Apple Watch, interesting changes are rumored to be in the works for the iPad Mini and AirPods. Here are more details.

Smartphones first

iPhone 13 variants would be first to sport iOS 15

Starting off with the most hyped release of 2021, the iPhone 13. This device is expected to boot iOS 15 from the factory. Four variants are expected—the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. A slight redesign and a smaller notch are likely to be paired with the A15 processor, faster 5G connectivity, improved cameras, and battery life.

Details

New 1TB storage option also expected on iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is also expected to sport a 120Hz refresh rate ProMotion display. A 1TB storage option is also rumored to be on the cards, a first for Apple. It is likely that Touch ID won't make a comeback (not even as an in-display fingerprint reader), but Apple is likely to switch to a USB Type-C port and ditch the proprietary Lightning connector.

Tablets

Sixth-gen iPad Mini, new vanilla iPad also expected to debut

Apple could also show off the sixth-generation iPad Mini with a larger 8.5-inch screen and the ninth-generation iPad. Like the smartphone sibling, both devices could graduate to using USB Type-C connectors, narrower bezels, and probably Touch ID built into the power button. The iPad Mini is expected to be powered by an A15 chip while the specifics about the vanilla iPad's internals remain unclear.

Paired

New Apple Watch could match iPhone 13's boxy design language

The Apple Watch Series 7 is rumored to mimic the iPhone 13's design language with smaller bezels and a boxy design. We hope compatibility with last-gen Apple Watch straps is retained although denying users that privilege would be the most "Apple" thing to do. Obviously, the new-gen wearable is expected to boot watchOS 8 unveiled at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) earlier this year.

Cutting corners

Cheaper third-generation AirPods to offer Spatial Audio sans ANC

While the Apple Watch doesn't get much in terms of new software features, the third-generation true-wireless AirPods earbuds are rumored to support Spatial Audio and be priced to appeal to the masses. The price cut would mean that buyers sacrifice active noise cancellation. These AirPods are expected to sport a new wireless chip and better battery life, despite having a shorter stem.

Better notebooks

Apple could finally use proprietary silicon in top-of-the-line MacBook Pros

Apple's MacBook Pro that debuted in November 2019 remains the most powerful MacBook Pro in Apple's lineup. This is expected to change with the September event since an M1X or M2 chip-driven MacBook Pro would consolidate Apple's shift to its own custom silicon. The notebook is expected to come in a variety of color options like the recently released 24-inch iMac desktop computer.