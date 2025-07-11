Is Apple finally working on its first foldable iPhone?

Apple is said to be working on its first-ever foldable iPhone , a device that will hit the market in 2026. The development marks a major departure from Apple's traditional slab-style smartphone design that has been around for nearly two decades. According to South Korean media reports, published by ETNews, the tech giant has started production of its first foldable display.

Production partnership Apple has tapped Samsung Display for panels Samsung Display, a global leader in OLED and foldable display technology, has been tapped by Apple to manufacture the panels for its upcoming foldable iPhone. Despite being competitors in the smartphone space, Apple's decision to partner with Samsung isn't surprising. The South Korean tech giant has years of experience in building foldable devices under its Galaxy Z series.

Supply chain strategy Exclusive arrangement with Samsung Unlike its usual practice of diversifying its supply chain across multiple vendors, Apple has decided to go with an exclusive arrangement with Samsung Display for foldable panels. This move shows the tech giant's confidence in Samsung's manufacturing capabilities, especially when it comes to high-end precision components. The details about the foldable iPhone are still scarce, but recent leaks have given us some idea about what to expect from this device.

Device details Foldable iPhone may have a 7.58-inch internal display The foldable iPhone is expected to sport a 7.58-inch internal screen when unfolded, with a unique 14.1:10 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2713x1920 pixels. This suggests Apple may be positioning the phone as a hybrid between a standard smartphone and compact tablet, much like the Galaxy Z Fold line. The company is also said to be using a new "metallic glass" or liquid metal hinge mechanism for improved durability.