Apple may reposition its logo on the iPhone 17 Pro
What's the story
Apple leaker Majin Bu has hinted that the tech giant may be planning to change the position of its iconic logo on the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro. The last time Apple made such a move was with the iPhone 11 series, and it has remained in a central position ever since. But now, if this rumor is to be believed, things could be different for the new model.
Design change
Logo to be centered below the camera bar
The leaker claims that the Apple logo on the iPhone 17 Pro could be centered below the new rear camera bar, instead of its usual central position. This change is said to be aimed at improving recognizability. Interestingly, case manufacturers are already testing this new logo placement, according to the leaker.
Accessory adjustment
MagSafe ring design is also changing
In a surprising twist, Majin Bu also claims that case manufacturers are changing the design of the MagSafe ring to accommodate this new logo placement. The idea is to make sure that the Apple logo remains visible even with cases on. This change could be a major shift in Apple's design philosophy, considering how much emphasis the company puts on its branding.
Historical context
Centered logo placement leaked via case manufacturers for 11 series
It's worth noting that the centered logo placement on the iPhone 11 was also leaked via case manufacturers who had to design around it. This gives some credibility to Majin Bu's latest claim about the iPhone 17 Pro. However, given the leaker's spotty track record with Apple rumors, it remains to be seen if this potential design change will actually come to fruition.