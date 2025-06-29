Apple may reposition its logo on the iPhone 17 Pro

Apple leaker Majin Bu has hinted that the tech giant may be planning to change the position of its iconic logo on the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro. The last time Apple made such a move was with the iPhone 11 series, and it has remained in a central position ever since. But now, if this rumor is to be believed, things could be different for the new model.

Design change Logo to be centered below the camera bar The leaker claims that the Apple logo on the iPhone 17 Pro could be centered below the new rear camera bar, instead of its usual central position. This change is said to be aimed at improving recognizability. Interestingly, case manufacturers are already testing this new logo placement, according to the leaker.

Accessory adjustment MagSafe ring design is also changing In a surprising twist, Majin Bu also claims that case manufacturers are changing the design of the MagSafe ring to accommodate this new logo placement. The idea is to make sure that the Apple logo remains visible even with cases on. This change could be a major shift in Apple's design philosophy, considering how much emphasis the company puts on its branding.