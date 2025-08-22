Apple Fitness chief accused of bullying, workplace harassment

Jay Blahnik, Apple 's Vice President of Fitness Technologies and the mind behind the popular "Close Your Rings" feature on Apple Watch, has been accused of workplace harassment. The allegations come from nine current and former employees who claim that Blahnik's behavior was manipulative and inappropriate, The New York Times reports. The alleged misconduct has reportedly led over 10 employees (nearly 10% of his team) to take extended medical or mental health leaves since 2022.

Allegations of protection Company allegedly shielding Blahnik from allegations The employees also alleged that Apple has been shielding Blahnik from the allegations. The company had settled a sexual harassment complaint and is now fighting a lawsuit from an employee, Mandana Mofidi, who claims she was bullied by him. Despite these serious allegations and an internal investigation that found no evidence of wrongdoing, Blahnik continues to hold his position at Apple.

Company response Apple responds to allegations In response to the allegations, Lance Lin, an Apple spokesperson, said: "We strongly disagree with the premise of this story, and there are many inaccurate claims and mischaracterizations." He stressed that Apple takes all concerns seriously and is deeply committed to creating a positive and inclusive workplace. However, he didn't provide specific examples of inaccuracies when asked about the allegations made in the report.

Toxic environment 'Never worked anywhere more toxic' Kayla Desautels, a former social media coordinator for the fitness team who left after a mental health leave last year, described her experience at Apple as "toxic." She told NYT that she had "never worked anywhere more toxic." This sentiment was echoed by other employees in the report, who claimed that Blahnik often made unprofessional comments, despite his extensive experience in the role.

Misconduct details Blahnik's alleged unprofessional behavior detailed in report The report also detailed instances of Blahnik's alleged inappropriate remarks and actions. In 2021, he reportedly made inappropriate jokes about Olympic skier Ted Ligety, trainers' bodies, and colleagues' personal lives. He was also accused of making lewd comments about a manager's family, staring at creative director Wil Tidman, and sending him an unsettling late-night text in 2022. This led Tidman to take medical leave and later make a settlement with Apple.