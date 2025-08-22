Next Article
Sensex slips to 81,603 points, Nifty settles below 25,000 mark
Markets hit pause on their winning streak on Friday, with the Sensex falling by almost 400 points to 81,603.72 and the Nifty dipping under the key 25,000 mark.
The drop came as investors booked profits in banking, metal, IT, and auto stocks.
Nifty's sectoral indices
If you're tracking your investments or just curious about market vibes, here's what's up:
Volatility is rising—India's VIX jumped 2.1%—as worries over US trade tariffs spooked investors.
Mid-cap and small-cap shares took a bigger hit than large-caps.
Meanwhile, news like Apollo Hospitals's promoter share sales and leadership changes at Hindustan Unilever added to the market jitters.
Expect some bumpy days ahead as everyone watches how these global and local stories play out.