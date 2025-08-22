Sensex slips to 81,603 points, Nifty settles below 25,000 mark

Nifty's sectoral indices

If you're tracking your investments or just curious about market vibes, here's what's up:

Volatility is rising—India's VIX jumped 2.1%—as worries over US trade tariffs spooked investors.

Mid-cap and small-cap shares took a bigger hit than large-caps.

Meanwhile, news like Apollo Hospitals's promoter share sales and leadership changes at Hindustan Unilever added to the market jitters.

Expect some bumpy days ahead as everyone watches how these global and local stories play out.