'Stranger Things's Millie Bobby Brown adopts baby girl with husband

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown (21) and her husband Jake Bongiovi (23) revealed they've welcomed their first child together through adoption. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram on Thursday, writing, "This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption." "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."

Relationship timeline A look at Brown-Bongiovi's relationship timeline Romance speculation between Brown and Bongiovi began in June 2021 after Bongiovi posted a selfie with the actor. They reportedly met on Instagram, where they "were friends for a bit" before dating, as per Brown's 2022 interview with Wired. The couple secretly got married in May 2024. In October, they celebrated their wedding at Villa Cetinale in Italy with family and friends.

Family aspirations Brown's earlier statements on starting a family In March, Brown expressed her eagerness to start a family with Bongiovi on the Smartless podcast. "It's been my thing since before I met Jake," she said about wanting to be a mom. "Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me."