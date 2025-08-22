Next Article
Vishnu Manchu to helm ₹100cr mythological short film series
Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu is diving into digital storytelling with a massive ₹100 crore project—a series of short films, each just 5-7 minutes long, exploring stories from Indian mythology, history, and culture.
The project is already in pre-production in Hyderabad.
Manchu will also star in some of the shorts
Manchu is teaming up with young Telugu directors to create visually rich micro-dramas using top-notch VFX and some animation.
He'll even appear in a few himself.
Talks are on with OTT platforms for streaming, making this a fresh way to bring Indian legends to new audiences.