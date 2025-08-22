Next Article
Ram Pothineni's 'Andhra King Taluka' gets release date
Ram Pothineni is back with "Andhra King Taluka," a romantic drama hitting theaters on November 28, 2025.
Directed by Mahesh Babu P, the film follows the story of a film buff and a superstar—played by Kannada actor Upendra.
Ram announced the release on social media, inviting fans to "Get Ready to Relive Your Life on the BIG Screen this year!"
Cast and crew of the film
Bhagyashri Borse (from "Kingdom") stars alongside Ram, while Upendra takes on the intriguing Andhra King role that's already got fans curious after teaser glimpses.
The movie also features Rao Ramesh and Murali Sharma.
Director Mahesh Babu P brings his signature comedic touch from "Mrs Shetty Mr Polishetty."
Plus, music duo Vivek-Mervin are making their Telugu debut as composers for the film.