Ram Pothineni's 'Andhra King Taluka' gets release date Entertainment Aug 22, 2025

Ram Pothineni is back with "Andhra King Taluka," a romantic drama hitting theaters on November 28, 2025.

Directed by Mahesh Babu P, the film follows the story of a film buff and a superstar—played by Kannada actor Upendra.

Ram announced the release on social media, inviting fans to "Get Ready to Relive Your Life on the BIG Screen this year!"