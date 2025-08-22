Next Article
#ThrowbackThursday: How 'Toilet' became a blockbuster on ₹18cr budget
Back in 2017, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha surprised everyone by becoming a major box office success.
Made on a modest ₹18cr budget, the film starred Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar and pulled in over ₹134cr in India—and an impressive ₹317cr worldwide.
Its story tackled real-life issues around sanitation and open defecation, connecting with audiences in a big way.
Film sparked conversations around sanitation
Directed by Shree Narayan Singh and featuring Anupam Kher and Divyendu Sharma, the movie did more than entertain—it sparked conversations about toilets and sanitation in rural India.
By highlighting the importance of improving sanitation standards and eliminating open defecation, it showed that meaningful stories can make a difference (and still be a hit).