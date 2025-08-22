Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla dies at 65; cremation tomorrow

Bhalla's journey from professor to comedy legend

Born in Ludhiana in 1960, Bhalla earned a Ph.D. and worked as a professor until his retirement in 2020.

He launched his comedy journey with the Chhankata series back in 1988—quickly becoming a household name for his sharp satire and unique humor.

Many remember him best as Advocate Dhillon from Carry On Jatta (2012) and its sequel, along with standout roles in films like Jatt & Juliet and Mr & Mrs 420.