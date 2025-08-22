Next Article
Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla dies at 65; cremation tomorrow
Jaswinder Bhalla, a beloved figure in Punjabi comedy, died on Friday at 65 while receiving treatment in Mohali's Fortis Hospital.
His passing has left the Punjabi entertainment world grieving.
The cremation is set for Saturday at noon at Balongi cremation ground, where family, friends, and colleagues will gather to say goodbye.
Bhalla's journey from professor to comedy legend
Born in Ludhiana in 1960, Bhalla earned a Ph.D. and worked as a professor until his retirement in 2020.
He launched his comedy journey with the Chhankata series back in 1988—quickly becoming a household name for his sharp satire and unique humor.
Many remember him best as Advocate Dhillon from Carry On Jatta (2012) and its sequel, along with standout roles in films like Jatt & Juliet and Mr & Mrs 420.