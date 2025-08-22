Dhyan-Vishnu's 'Bheeshmar' goes on floors: Cast, crew, plot

Music by Ranjin Raj and Latheef

Dhyan Sreenivasan and Vishnu Unnikrishnan are teaming up again in the lead roles, joined by Divya Pillai, two new actresses, Indrans, and Abu Salim.

With music from Ranjin Raj and K.A. Latheef (expect four songs), plus a solid technical crew behind the scenes,

Bheeshmar is set to hit theaters soon—so if you're into feel-good Malayalam films or just want something fresh for your watchlist this fall, keep an eye out!