Next Article
Dhyan-Vishnu's 'Bheeshmar' goes on floors: Cast, crew, plot
Bheeshmar, a new Malayalam film directed by East Coast Vijayan, officially began shooting with a traditional puja at Manapullikavu Devi Temple in Palakkad.
Produced by East Coast Communications, this is their eighth project and promises a blend of romance, fun, and family vibes.
Music by Ranjin Raj and Latheef
Dhyan Sreenivasan and Vishnu Unnikrishnan are teaming up again in the lead roles, joined by Divya Pillai, two new actresses, Indrans, and Abu Salim.
With music from Ranjin Raj and K.A. Latheef (expect four songs), plus a solid technical crew behind the scenes,
Bheeshmar is set to hit theaters soon—so if you're into feel-good Malayalam films or just want something fresh for your watchlist this fall, keep an eye out!