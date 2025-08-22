Next Article
Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' vinyls are here
Taylor Swift just launched the Baby, That's Show Business Vinyl Collection as part of her hype for her next album, The Life of a Showgirl, dropping October 3.
These exclusive vinyls are only up for grabs on her official site until August 23—so if you're a collector or just love cool merch, now's your chance.
Swift also revealed new promo art for 'Showgirl'
This collection features two eye-catching designs: lakeside beach blue sparkle (blue with black marbling and glitter) and lovely bouquet golden (yellow with orange and red splatter).
Swift is also showing off new promo art in a yellow feathered headdress and bedazzled outfit.
Earlier this week, she released The Shiny Bug Vinyl Collection with two additional color variants.