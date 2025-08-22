Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' vinyls are here Entertainment Aug 22, 2025

Taylor Swift just launched the Baby, That's Show Business Vinyl Collection as part of her hype for her next album, The Life of a Showgirl, dropping October 3.

These exclusive vinyls are only up for grabs on her official site until August 23—so if you're a collector or just love cool merch, now's your chance.