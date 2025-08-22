Blake Lively to star in/co-produce Lionsgate's 'The Survival List'

Lionsgate's backing shows faith in Lively's star power

The Survival List is Lively's first big-screen role secured since 2024's It Ends With Us, which came with legal drama involving director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

Even with her ongoing lawsuit set for trial in 2026, Lionsgate's backing shows faith in her star power.

Plus, after recently appearing in Another Simple Favor on Prime Video, this project keeps Lively firmly in the spotlight.