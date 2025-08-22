Next Article
Blake Lively to star in/co-produce Lionsgate's 'The Survival List'
Blake Lively is starring in and co-producing The Survival List, a fresh action romantic comedy picked up by Lionsgate.
Written by Tom Melia, the film follows Annie, a reality TV producer who gets stranded on a deserted island with so-called survival expert Chopper Lane—only to realize he's not what he seems.
Lionsgate's backing shows faith in Lively's star power
The Survival List is Lively's first big-screen role secured since 2024's It Ends With Us, which came with legal drama involving director and co-star Justin Baldoni.
Even with her ongoing lawsuit set for trial in 2026, Lionsgate's backing shows faith in her star power.
Plus, after recently appearing in Another Simple Favor on Prime Video, this project keeps Lively firmly in the spotlight.