'Bigg Boss 19': WWE's The Undertaker in talks as wild card
Bigg Boss 19 could get a major twist this season—WWE icon The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) is reportedly in talks to enter as a wild card contestant.
The new season, hosted by Salman Khan, premieres August 24, 2025.
If he joins, the show is expected to see an increase in drama and buzz.
'BB19' to start with 15 contestants, add 3 wild cards
The Undertaker is likely to stay for about a week and would be among the highest-paid participants ever—following the tradition of big-name wild cards like The Great Khali.
Bigg Boss 19 will kick off with 15 contestants and add three wild cards later on, keeping things unpredictable for fans throughout the season.