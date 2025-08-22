Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: 'Half CA' Season 2 trailer--real, relatable, refreshing
The Half CA Season 2 trailer just dropped, picking up with Archie and Niraj as they tackle the tough world of Chartered Accountancy on Amazon MX Player.
This season, Archie tries to balance her articleship while Niraj faces the pressure of his final CA exam—showing just how challenging it can be to juggle studies, work, and life.
Trailer breakdown and release date
Ahsaas Channa and Gyanendra Tripathi lead the cast, with Pratish Mehta directing and The Viral Fever producing.
Channa says Archie's journey will feel relatable for anyone who's been through academic grind, while Gyanendra Tripathi (Niraj) opens up about handling emotional stress under pressure.
Season 2 lands on August 27, 2025—expect an honest look at the grit it takes to chase big goals.