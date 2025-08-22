NewsBytes recommends: 'Half CA' Season 2 trailer--real, relatable, refreshing Entertainment Aug 22, 2025

The Half CA Season 2 trailer just dropped, picking up with Archie and Niraj as they tackle the tough world of Chartered Accountancy on Amazon MX Player.

This season, Archie tries to balance her articleship while Niraj faces the pressure of his final CA exam—showing just how challenging it can be to juggle studies, work, and life.