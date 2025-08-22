Next Article
Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh receives death threat via WhatsApp
Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh has received a new death threat via WhatsApp from an international number.
The message, written in Punjabi, warned him, "Get ready son, your time has come," and also mentioned his wife and child.
Aulakh reported it to Mohali police, who have started investigating.
Moosewala's death led to threats against Aulakh last year
Police are now tracing the sender's international number and looking into possible gang connections.
Security has been tightened around Aulakh's home with extra patrols.
This isn't the first time he's faced threats—last year, amid threats following Sidhu Moosewala's death, he temporarily moved abroad, later clarifying that his travel was due to his wife's pregnancy and delivery.