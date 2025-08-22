Next Article
Tollywood workers' strike ends after 18 days: What led to it
After 18 days of stalled movie sets, the Telugu film workers' strike is finally over. Workers had pushed for a 30% wage hike, but producers weren't on board.
Thanks to talks led by Dil Raju and state officials—and with the Chief Minister stepping in—a deal was struck for a 22.5% pay raise spread across the next three years.
Shoots are set to resume from Friday.
Producers and workers reach middle ground
This agreement means thousands of workers and artists can get back to work and steady paychecks, bringing life back to Telangana's film industry.
The phased hike (15% this year, then smaller bumps) tries to balance what workers asked for with what producers could handle.
Both sides want more stability and growth for Tollywood as Hyderabad aims for global film hub status.