'Futurama' S13 trailer: Bender's back, and he's as troublesome as ever Entertainment Aug 21, 2025

Futurama is making a comeback on Hulu, with all 10 episodes of Season 13 dropping September 15, 2025.

The new trailer shows Bender up to his old tricks, Fry caught in romantic drama, and the crew facing everything from volcanic disasters to Dr. Zoidberg's unexpected ascent to heaven—plus some classic world-ending stakes.