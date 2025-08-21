Next Article
'Futurama' S13 trailer: Bender's back, and he's as troublesome as ever
Futurama is making a comeback on Hulu, with all 10 episodes of Season 13 dropping September 15, 2025.
The new trailer shows Bender up to his old tricks, Fry caught in romantic drama, and the crew facing everything from volcanic disasters to Dr. Zoidberg's unexpected ascent to heaven—plus some classic world-ending stakes.
Original creators, cast return for new season
Good news for longtime fans: creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen return, along with the original voices of John DiMaggio, Billy West, and Katey Sagal.
The teaser promises Futurama's signature mix of sharp humor and wild adventures is here to stay for this new season.