'Saiyaara,' 'Mahavatar Narsimha' boost India's box office in July 2025

"Saiyaara" led the pack with ₹392 crore, riding on strong word-of-mouth. Not far behind, "Mahavatar Narsimha" pulled in ₹259 crore, with three-fourths of its earnings coming from Hindi viewers—a big win for animation fans. Hollywood also made waves this year, grabbing a 12% share of India's box office with hits like "Jurassic World Rebirth" and "The Fantastic Four: The First Steps," showing global movies are finding more fans here.

Looking ahead: What does August hold?

Hindi films still rule India's top 10 list for 2025 so far, but regional cinema is making moves—Kannada films nudged up in market share thanks to "Su From So."

With ticket prices up and more people heading back to theaters, plus some big releases coming soon (across Hindi, regional languages, and Hollywood), it looks like this record-breaking streak could keep going.