'F1: The Movie' out now: Cast, crew, plot
Brad Pitt is back in the fast lane with F1: The Movie, now available to rent on major VoD platforms.
He plays Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula 1 racer who returns to help out a struggling team, APXGP.
As he mentors a young driver, Hayes deals with his own setbacks—so expect plenty of racing action and some heartfelt moments about second chances.
More about the film and its team
Alongside Pitt, you'll spot Damson Idris and Javier Bardem.
The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski (with Ehren Kruger co-writing) and just dropped on July 27, 2025. It's already getting strong reviews—scoring a 7.9 on IMDb.
Behind the scenes, there's some serious talent too: editing by Stephen Mirrione and Patrick J Smith, cinematography from Claudia Miranda, and music by Hans Zimmer.