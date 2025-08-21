'F1: The Movie' out now: Cast, crew, plot Entertainment Aug 21, 2025

Brad Pitt is back in the fast lane with F1: The Movie, now available to rent on major VoD platforms.

He plays Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula 1 racer who returns to help out a struggling team, APXGP.

As he mentors a young driver, Hayes deals with his own setbacks—so expect plenty of racing action and some heartfelt moments about second chances.