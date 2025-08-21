'Pharma': Nivin Pauly's web series debut arrives in September Entertainment Aug 21, 2025

Nivin Pauly is making his web series debut with Pharma, landing on JioHotstar in September 2025.

Directed by PR Arun, the show follows a young medical rep trying to survive the tough world of pharma sales and all its ethical twists.

It's available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi—so you can catch it in your language.