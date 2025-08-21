Next Article
'Pharma': Nivin Pauly's web series debut arrives in September
Nivin Pauly is making his web series debut with Pharma, landing on JioHotstar in September 2025.
Directed by PR Arun, the show follows a young medical rep trying to survive the tough world of pharma sales and all its ethical twists.
It's available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi—so you can catch it in your language.
Cast and crew of the show
Alongside Pauly, Pharma features Rajat Kumar in a lead role, with Narain, Shruti Ramchandran, Veena Nandakumar, and Sruthy Jayan rounding out the main cast.
Written by PR Arun and Purushothhaman and produced by Krishnan Sethukumar, the series dives into high-pressure targets and moral dilemmas faced by young professionals.