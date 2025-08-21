Next Article
Box office collection: Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' struggles to maintain momentum
Rajinikanth's new film "Coolie" kicked off with a massive ₹220cr opening weekend in India, smashing Kollywood records.
But the buzz faded quickly—by Day 8, daily earnings dropped to just ₹5.50cr, bringing its first-week total to ₹261cr.
Mixed to negative word of mouth seems to be holding it back.
'Coolie' fails to shine abroad, too
"Coolie" didn't fare much better overseas. After a solid $8 million start, ticket sales slumped during the week, so global earnings may not cross ₹500cr—well below the distributor's ₹600cr investment.
Instead of topping charts as expected, it now looks set to rank only fifth or sixth among Kollywood's biggest worldwide hits.