'Happy Gilmore 2' breaks streaming record set by 'Glass Onion'

Happy Gilmore 2 scored a massive 46.7 million views in just three days, making it Netflix 's biggest US movie debut yet. Sandler continues to dominate the platform, with his films now racking up over 61 billion total minutes watched on Netflix.

Cast of sequel film

Alongside original stars Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald, you'll spot new faces like Benny Safdie, Bad Bunny, and NFL star Travis Kelce—and even cameos from Sandler's wife Jackie and their daughters.

The movie has held strong in Netflix's Top 10 for four weeks straight, proving fans can't get enough of this comedy comeback.