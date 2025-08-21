Next Article
Blake Lively's off-screen warmth wins over reporters
Blake Lively isn't just known for her roles in Hollywood—she's also winning hearts off-screen.
On a recent Page Six Radio episode, reporters swapped stories about meeting Lively and highlighted how genuinely friendly and approachable she is.
One even shared that she paused to chat at a coffee shop, even though she was clearly in a rush.
'She feels like a friend you haven't seen in a while'
At public events, Lively's playful energy stands out—she jokes around with fans and happily poses for photos.
Reporters agreed that what makes her memorable isn't just the glamor but how real and relatable she feels.
These moments show that behind the star power is someone who truly values connecting with people.