Blake Lively's off-screen warmth wins over reporters Entertainment Aug 21, 2025

Blake Lively isn't just known for her roles in Hollywood—she's also winning hearts off-screen.

On a recent Page Six Radio episode, reporters swapped stories about meeting Lively and highlighted how genuinely friendly and approachable she is.

One even shared that she paused to chat at a coffee shop, even though she was clearly in a rush.