Next Article
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'Masaka Kids' gets Netflix release date
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced "Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within" with Netflix this August.
Inspired by viral videos they watched with their son Archie during the 2020 lockdown, the documentary follows Ugandan kids in an orphanage as they use dance to cope with tough times.
More projects from the couple are on the way
The film is part of Meghan and Harry's renewed multi-year deal with Netflix, showing their focus on uplifting stories.
They weren't hands-on during filming but were so moved by the kids' stories that they brought in producer Geeta Gandbhir to help finish the project.
More projects from the couple—including "Meet Me at the Lake" and a holiday special—are also on the way later this year.