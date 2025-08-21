Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'Masaka Kids' gets Netflix release date

More projects from the couple are on the way

The film is part of Meghan and Harry's renewed multi-year deal with Netflix, showing their focus on uplifting stories.

They weren't hands-on during filming but were so moved by the kids' stories that they brought in producer Geeta Gandbhir to help finish the project.

More projects from the couple—including "Meet Me at the Lake" and a holiday special—are also on the way later this year.