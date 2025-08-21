Next Article
'Bigg Boss Telugu 9': All about pre-season 'Agnipariksha'
Bigg Boss Telugu is back with Season 9, but there's a twist—before the main show starts, 45 hopefuls will compete in Agnipariksha, a daily one-hour pre-show streaming on JioHotstar from August 22, 2025, to September 5, 2025.
Contestants will take on mental and physical challenges for a shot at entering the Bigg Boss house.
How to watch 'Agnipariksha?'
Catch Agnipariksha only on JioHotstar. Sreemukhi hosts, with Abijeet, Bindu Madhavi, and Navdeep as judges.
The main season premieres September 7 on both Star Maa and JioHotstar.
Split-house format for Season 9
Season 9 introduces a split-house format—celebrities and commoners will live in separate quarters.
Nagarjuna returns as host, promising another exciting ride for fans.