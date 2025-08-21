'Bigg Boss Telugu 9': All about pre-season 'Agnipariksha' Entertainment Aug 21, 2025

Bigg Boss Telugu is back with Season 9, but there's a twist—before the main show starts, 45 hopefuls will compete in Agnipariksha, a daily one-hour pre-show streaming on JioHotstar from August 22, 2025, to September 5, 2025.

Contestants will take on mental and physical challenges for a shot at entering the Bigg Boss house.