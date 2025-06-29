Apple's AirPods Pro 3 expected to arrive with these upgrades
What's the story
Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its third-generation AirPods Pro, a major upgrade since the last release in 2022. The upcoming model is said to come with several new features that could make it worth the upgrade. These include advanced health tracking capabilities like heart rate and temperature monitoring, improved audio quality, better Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a refreshed design, and updated tracking capabilities.
Feature enhancements
Health tracking capabilities and design changes
The new AirPods Pro 3 could come with health tracking capabilities such as heart rate and temperature monitoring. This would be in line with Apple's recent Powerbeats Pro 2 release, which already has heart rate monitoring. As for design changes, Apple is likely to give a major revamp to both the case and earbuds.
Audio upgrades
Improved ANC and adaptive audio
For audio quality, Apple is said to be upgrading the H-series chip in the AirPods, which could improve sound quality even further. The new H3 chip will enable faster on-device processing, resulting in improved ANC and Adaptive Audio. The current H2 chip in the AirPods Pro 2 reduces louder, intermittent noise at 48,000 times per second to minimize environmental noise exposure.
Connectivity
More accurate tracking via the Find My app
The AirPods Pro 3 could also come with Apple's second-generation ultra-wideband (UWB) chip for more accurate tracking via the Find My app. Live Translation, a feature previously rumored for the new model, is now available on all AirPods models connected to an iPhone running iOS 26 or later. The same goes for Apple Intelligence-compatible Macs and iPads.