Apple's AirPods Pro 3 expected to arrive with these upgrades

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its third-generation AirPods Pro, a major upgrade since the last release in 2022. The upcoming model is said to come with several new features that could make it worth the upgrade. These include advanced health tracking capabilities like heart rate and temperature monitoring, improved audio quality, better Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a refreshed design, and updated tracking capabilities.

Feature enhancements Health tracking capabilities and design changes The new AirPods Pro 3 could come with health tracking capabilities such as heart rate and temperature monitoring. This would be in line with Apple's recent Powerbeats Pro 2 release, which already has heart rate monitoring. As for design changes, Apple is likely to give a major revamp to both the case and earbuds.

Audio upgrades Improved ANC and adaptive audio For audio quality, Apple is said to be upgrading the H-series chip in the AirPods, which could improve sound quality even further. The new H3 chip will enable faster on-device processing, resulting in improved ANC and Adaptive Audio. The current H2 chip in the AirPods Pro 2 reduces louder, intermittent noise at 48,000 times per second to minimize environmental noise exposure.