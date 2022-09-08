Technology

Apple introduces iPhone 14-series, new smartwatches, and new AirPods Pro

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 08, 2022, 12:42 am 4 min read

The next-generation iPhones feature Emergency SoS via satellite communication (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple has introduced its most-awaited iPhone 14 series, consisting of the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max models. This time, the tech giant has widened the divide between the Pro and non-Pro models by adding several upgrades to the Pro variants. Apple has also unveiled the Watch Series 8, SE, new Watch Ultra, and updated AirPods Pro earbuds.

Design iPhone 14 series gets a new 'Plus' model

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models have a notch for Face ID and look similar to the iPhone 13 range. The 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models have a revamped design, with a pill-shaped "Dynamic Island" that hides front camera and Face ID gadgetry while showing app-related information. The handsets bear a metal-glass body, an IP68-rated build quality, and Ceramic Shield protection.

Information The Pro models feature a 120Hz LPTO OLED screen

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus sport a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen, respectively, with a 60Hz refresh rate. The 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max boast a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display, respectively, with Always-on display support and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras The Pro handsets get a 48MP main snapper

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus offer a 12MP (f/1.5, OIS) main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models have a 48MP (f/1.78, OIS) quad-pixel main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. Up front, they feature a new 12MP (f/1.9) selfie camera with autofocus.

Information The Pro models pack an A16 Bionic chipset

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are powered by an A15 Bionic chipset, whereas the Pro models house an all-new A16 Bionic processor. The devices come with 6GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Earbuds Second-generation AirPods Pro: Priced at Rs. 26,900

The new AirPods Pro has an in-ear design with silicone tips, touch control, and IPX4 resistance. The charging case supports precision finding, a Lightning connector, and a speaker at the bottom. The earbuds feature an H2 chip and offer low latency audio processing, improved ANC as well as spatial audio, Adaptive Transparency mode, and six hours of playtime per charge (30 hours with case).

Key features Apple Watch Series 8: Starts from Rs. 45,900

The Watch Series 8 features a rectangular dial with an Always-on Retina display, an IP6X-rating for dust prevention, and WR50-rated water resistance. It boots watchOS 8 and packs heart rate and SpO2 sensors. The wearable offers sleep tracking, auto workout detection, temperature monitoring, ovulation cycle tracking, fall and crash detection, Emergency SOS, and ECG. The Series 8 offers 18 hours of battery life.

Specifications Next-generation Apple Watch SE: Starts at 29,900

The next-generation Watch SE features a rectangular dial with an Always-on Retina display and WR50-rated water resistance. Like the Series 8, it boots watchOS 8 and houses heart rate and SpO2 sensors along with the new S8 chipset. The wearable supports Activity tracking, workout detection, AFib history, fall detection, and crash detection. It also boasts 18 hours of battery life.

New model Apple Watch Ultra: Priced at Rs. 89,900

The Apple Watch Ultra sits atop the company's smartwatch line-up with a brand-new 49mm titanium case, redesigned digital crown, and a new, customizable Action button. Apple Watch Ultra is loaded to the brim with features, particularly for explorers. It comes with a dedicated app for scuba divers called Oceanic Plus. It offers up to 36 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Availability Apple iPhone 14 series: Pricing and availability

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus bear a price tag of Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 89,900 for their base storage variant of 128GB, respectively. They are offered in five colorways. The 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max start at Rs. 1,29,900 and Rs. 1,39,900, respectively. They come in four shades. All the models will be up for pre-order starting September 9 at 5:30pm IST.