Apple iOS 16 preview: Top 5 features coming to iPhones

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 08, 2022, 01:11 pm 3 min read

iOS 16 will have a revamped lock screen with widgets and Live Activity (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple showed us a glimpse of what iPhone users are in store for when the iOS 16 hits the market later this year. From the all-new lock screen to super useful functions for Messages app, the new operating system is set to be a treat. For those who missed the WWDC 2022's keynote, here is a compilation of the best features of iOS 16.

Context

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 saw some exciting announcements. The new M2 chip, new laptops, and new operating systems.

iOS 15 itself is an impressive operating system. Any update to something that good has to be worthwhile enough to gain public attention.

Apple has succeeded in that department if we go by the sneak peek it gave us into the iOS 16.

Lock screen The lock screen gets plenty of aesthetic and feature upgrades

Let's begin with the most talked-about feature of all - the highly customizable lock screen. Apple has added some cool depth effects that will let the lock screen photo overlap the graphics, creating a multilayered effect. Apart from aesthetic updates, the iOS 16 gets lock screen widgets for the first time. Also, the 'Live Activities' feature helps keep track of notifications for real-time events.

Privacy Safety Check will protect vulnerable people from former partners

As the world moves toward an all-too-connected infrastructure, it is essential to provide new features that protect the privacy and security of an individual. iOS 16 does this with the addition of 'Safety Check.' When a relationship turns sour, the information we shared with a former loved one puts us in a tough spot. The new feature lets you instantly remove any such information.

iMessage Users will be able to undo sent messages

Ever wanted to undo a sent text? With iOS 16, you can unsend any message for up to 15 minutes after sending it. You can also edit messages even after sending them. Another user-favorite feature that gets an update is voice dictation. Apple has made it better by letting the on-screen keyboard stay while you speak. This lets users quickly correct errors during dictation.

Live Text iOS 16 will let users interact with in-frame text

iOS 16 is coming with improved 'Live Text.' The feature that earlier helped users recognize texts in an image using AI is coming to video as well. You'll be able to pause a clip and interact with the text. Apple has also updated the 'Visual Look Up' feature by adding more objects, including statues, birds, and insects, to the collection.

Pay later Apple Pay Later will let you pay in 4 installments

Several companies have added a 'pay later' option to incentivize customers to make purchases without having to worry about money. iOS 16 comes with Apple Pay Later, which lets users split the purchase amount into four equal parts. There is no interest or fee. The option can be used when paying using Apple Pay. Also, the Wallet app will remind you when to pay.

Information You can finally use Face ID in landscape mode

Ever since its debut in 2017, Apple's Face ID only worked in portrait mode. However, this changes with iOS 16. You will now be able to unlock your iPhone or make payments with Face ID even when your device is in horizontal position.