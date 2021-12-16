Technology Caviar's new custom iPhone 13 Pro models can stop bullets

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 16, 2021, 07:14 pm

Luxury smartphone maker Caviar has once again taken a shot at customizing Apple's iPhone 13 Pro series and this time, it has made the handsets bulletproof. Yes, you read that correctly. The new Stealth 2.0 iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max use a layer of bulletproof armor and are touted to be strong enough to withstand two bullet hits in a row.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Caviar has launched a number of customized iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max smartphones, including Rolex-inspired models. With the latest Stealth 2.0 iPhones, the owner may get "severely bruised after two bullet hits on the phone but will be saved from a bullet wound." Moreover, since these special iPhones lack cameras, they can also be used in areas where cameras are prohibited.

Highlights Everything to know about the bulletproof iPhones

The Stealth 2.0 iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max come with a layer of BR-2 class 2 bulletproof armor created by NPO TCIT - a brand known for making combat helicopters and armored vehicles. They are offered in Black and Titanium options, wherein only the former lacks all the cameras. Only 99 units of each of these special iPhones are currently up for grabs.

Pocket-pinch How much do they cost?

The Stealth 2.0 Black starts at $6,370 (Rs. 4.85 lakh) for the 128GB iPhone 13 Pro and goes up to $7,980 (Rs. 6.08 lakh) for the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Titanium model ranges from $6,290 (Rs. 4.79 lakh) for the 128GB iPhone 13 Pro to $7,910 (Rs. 6.02 lakh) for the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max. They are available via Caviar's website.

Design and display The phones have a 120Hz ProMotion OLED display

As far as their specifications are concerned, iPhone 13 Pro series have a wide notch with Face ID setup and an IP68-rated metal-glass body. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max bear a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) and a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1284x2778 pixels) XDR ProMotion OLED display, respectively, with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and up to 1,200-nits of peak brightness.

Information They sport a 12MP main camera

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are equipped with a 12MP (f/1.5) main snapper, a 12MP (f/1.8) ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (f/2.8) telephoto sensor, and a ToF 3D LiDAR scanner. On the front, they have a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals They run on iOS 15 operating system

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are powered by an A15 Bionic processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. Under the hood, they house a 3,125mAh and 4,373mAh battery, respectively, with 20W wired and 15W MagSafe wireless fast-charging support and boot iOS 15. The devices offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a Lightning port.