Samsung Galaxy A13 4G's Geekbench listing reveals Exynos 850 chipset

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 16, 2021, 05:15 pm

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G will support Android 12

Samsung is working on the 4G version of its Galaxy A13 smartphone. In the latest development, it has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing some of the key specifications. As per the listing, the device will come with an Exynos 850 processor, Android 12 support, and 3GB of RAM. However, there could also be a higher RAM variant on offer. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Samsung had earlier introduced the Galaxy A12 model with a Helio P35 chipset and later re-launched it with an Exynos 850 processor. Therefore, the upcoming A13 4G will not really get an upgrade in terms of performance, except Android 12 support. Its 5G model is Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone, which suggests that the 4G variant will also sport an affordable price-tag.

Technicality What is Geekbench and how much has the smartphone scored?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. The platform runs streams of multiple instructions simultaneously to generate an aggregate result. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score. The Geekbench listing of Galaxy A13 4G reveals that it has achieved a single-core score of 152 and a multi-core score of 585.

Design and display The phone's screen will have a pixel density of 264ppi

The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G will feature a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will get a quad camera unit. The device will likely bear a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1560 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a pixel density of 264ppi.

Information An 8MP front camera is expected

The quad rear cameras on Samsung Galaxy A13 4G will include a 50MP (f/2.0) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, there could be an 8MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals It will support 18W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G will draw power from an Exynos 850 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy A13 4G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability information of Galaxy A13 4G will be announced at the time of launch. However, considering its specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 12,000.